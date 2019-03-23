Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts pleads guilty to mail fraud

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - Former Schuylkill County Clerk of Courts Steven Lukach has entered a guilty plea and agreed to plead guilty to one count each of mail fraud and falsifying records.

Lukach was indicted last summer on 20 counts of mail and wire fraud and manufacturing records to obstruct an investigation, according to a release from the United State Attorney's Office for the Middle District.

The indictment alleges that in 2013 to 2014, auditors with the Controller's Office began an in-depth examination of the Clerk's Office, which discovered misappropriation of funds by Lukach.

During an FBI investigation and while the audit was going on, Lukach allegedly interfered with the audit by stealing mail, forging records and sending fake bank records to the Controller's Office, according to the release.

Lukach held the office for 27 years until his resignation in 2014.

The total maximum possible sentence for the charges is a combination of 40 years of imprisonment and/or fines totaling $500,000, six years of supervised release, the costs of prosecution, denial of certain federal benefits and an assessment totaling $200.