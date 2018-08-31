Friday rains bring more flooding to Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL CO., Pa. - Rains brought more flooding to parts of Schuylkill County on Friday.

The areas include Tremont, outside Minersville, Route 61 and Pottsville.

According to Schuylkill County's Emergency Management Agency, as of Friday afternoon, they had received 3.25 inches of rain since 10 a.m.

Officials say it's mostly overflowing storm drains and flooding roads. They expect the water to recede as the storm passes.

There have been no injuries reported from Friday's flooding.