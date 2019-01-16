Hospice House of Monroe County to reopen

Less than a year after Lehigh Valley Health Network decided to close Monroe County's only hospice facility, it announced on Wednesday that hospital executives have had a change of heart.

Elizabeth Wise, president of Lehigh Valley Hospital: Pocono said she hopes to reopen the facility in East Stroudsburg within 90 days pending state approval.

"The community came together and told us we want you to reopen the house. We're willing to support you,” Wise said during a press conference.

In April, LVHN said that changes in trends for end of life and palliative care had begun to shift towards home care and the need for hospice houses were dwindling. They transferred hospice services to the hospital much to the dismay of some concerned citizens.

"After it closed basically my goal in life was to get this reopened, quite frankly,” said Mark Primrose whose mother and mother-in-law both passed away in hospice care.

Primrose said community outcry helped make it known that there is still a need for hospice services.

"When end-of-life comes this is just a really, really nice place for the family,” he said.

Primrose said community donations helped open the hospice house in 2006 and while the basic costs of reopening and renovations will be covered by LVHN, additional donations are needed to help with operating expenses.

Primrose said fundraisers and a telethon will be held in the weeks leading up to the facility's reopening.