Lake searched for cell phones after arrest made in bomb calls

Posted: Nov 07, 2018 06:19 PM EST

Updated: Nov 07, 2018 06:19 PM EST

Lake searched for cell phones after arrest made in bomb calls

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Monroe County investigators have been working months to crack the case regarding bomb threats called into the Monroe County Courthouse.

On Tuesday morning, “they just happened to be in the right spot at the right time,” said Detective Brian Webbe of Monroe County District Attorney's office.

Detectives from Stroud Area Regional Police Department were looking for video surveillance around the Tobyhanna State Park, in Coolbaugh Township, Monroe County. Video that would possibly lead to the people or persons responsible for making the calls.

“When they were driving around here, they got notification that there was yet another bomb threat and that the call came from here on the beach at Tobyhanna State Park,” said Webbe.

The detectives saw a car leave according to court records, and put out a description to other agencies. State police caught up to 49-year-old Jesus Castrodad and 32-year-old Colleen Kasdaglis. The two admitted to making seven bomb threat calls.

“At least in one of the occasions or perhaps more, they did it so Mr. Castrodad didn't have to see his probation officer,” said Webbe.

The two admitted to using 911-only cell phones and then throwing them into Tobyhanna Lake. Divers spent much of the day searching the lake, finding at least one cell phone so far. The two are currently behind bars at the Monroe County Prison, and face numerous charges, including threats to use weapons of mass destruction.

"Now that they have been apprehended and brought to justice, they have to go through the court process of course, but they are facing obviously much more serious allegations and much more serious jail time for these offenses,” said Webbe.

