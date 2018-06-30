LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar Video

EAST PENN TWP., Pa. - Videos played by the Gay-Straight Alliance Club during Emmaus High School's morning announcements back in April are now in the spotlight.

At a school board meeting earlier this month several parents, community members and the president of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania voiced their concerns, saying the entire student body was exposed to homosexual and transgender ideals.

"Would the school allow the opposite view to be presented to the students?" asked Diane Gramley, president of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania.

Emmaus High School student Aidan Levinson says the idea that the videos forced the gay lifestyle onto heterosexual students couldn't be further from the truth.

"It was more of an anti-bullying effort more than anything else," Levinson said.

Levinson is not a member of the LGBTQ community, but spoke at the school board meeting Monday -- expressing his support for showing the videos.

He says the short clips gave kids an inside look at some of the adversity LGBTQ students can face.

"Kind of insight into what LGBTQ students experience on a day to day basis related to discrimination," he said.

But the American Family Association and the Liberty Counsel -- a non-profit public policy group --say this is also an issue of parental rights.

"Parents were not notified that their children were being shown these videos," Gramley said.

The Liberty Counsel recently sent the school district a letter requesting it provide the links to the "pro-homosexuality YouTube videos" saying parents "have the right to direct the upbringing and associations of minor children."

The superintendent of the East Penn School District says he was not aware of the videos before they played but has seen them since.

In a statement to 69 News he says, "I did view the videos at a later date and found them to be appropriate and related to the mission of eliminating bullying and promoting sensitivity and understanding of our LGBT population."