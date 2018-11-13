Poconos Coal

Local church collects shoeboxes for charitable cause

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 10:23 PM EST

LEHIGHTON, Pa. - A simple shoe box filled with small gifts and packed with love.

"These gifts are so meaningful to these kids, a lot of these kids this is the first gift they've ever received," said Elizabeth Harris with Salem Bible Fellowship Church.

Harris is a member of Salem Bible Fellowship Church in Lehighton, one of the many drop-off locations where people can bring shoe box gifts for Operation Christmas Child.

"Toys, school supplies, hygiene items and they go to children all over the world," said Harris.

Operation Christmas Child is an international project run by the Christian aid group Samaritan's Purse where people from across the globe donate and collect small gifts for under-privileged children in more than 160 different countries.  The shoe boxes are filled with everything from clothing to stuffed animals and even soap and other basic hygiene necessities.

"A simple toothbrush is so meaningful to them," said Harris.

Harris says last year her church received more than 1,000 boxes and world-wide Operation Christmas Child collected more than 11 million shoe box gifts in 2017.

"We have no idea where they're going to end up," said Harris.

But she does know each gift will bring a child so much joy this holiday season, in the simplest form of a shoe box.

"It's a way to show that they are loved and it's a way to open the door and show them God loves them too," said Harris.

Salem Bible Fellowship Church at 1105 Fredericks Grove Road, and the other drop-off sites, will be collecting the boxes everyday through Nov. 19.

