Lost Palmerton dog captured after 3 years

69 News Courtesy K911 Lost Dog Search, inc. Facebook page

PALMERTON, Pa. - A local organization has helped recover a dog who had been missing for 3 years.

A Facebook post shared by K911 Lost Dog Search, Inc. said the dog, Princess Lucy, was recovered a few months after they were contacted by a woman who reported a black lab wandering around her area.

After nine months, with the help of Hound Hunters of NEPA, Inc., the organization was able to secure Lucy and take her to the Quakertown Veterinary Clinic, where she was scanned for a chip.

The organization then found out she was microchipped. After calling the chip company, the organization learned Lucy had gone missing three years before.

Lucy had been registered to a lab rescue in Connecticut.

Lucy's foster still wants her, so the organization is working on getting Lucy ready for the "new phase of her life."