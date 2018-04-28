Man arrested after 100 mph car chase, crash in Monroe County

69 News

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was arrested in Monroe County early Saturday morning after leading state police on a car chase going 100 miles per hour at one point, according to Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg.

Richard Rosario, 41, of New York, was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from police and subsequently crashing near the intersection of Rimrock Drive and Hamilton Road East in Hamilton Township.

The chase began after state police initiated a traffic stop for an equipment violation on a Mercury Milan on Hamilton Road East south of Schaeffer's Schoolhouse Road in Hamilton Township.

After running the car's Pennsylvania registration, it came back as a dead plate which was registered to a Ford.

Rosario introduced himself to police as Alex Jovaney.

Police requested that Rosario step out of the vehicle after an odor of alcoholic beverages and marijuana were observed.

Rosario lit a cigarette and accelerated away from the traffic stop, traveling three miles south along Hamilton Road East at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Rosario then lost control of his vehicle and crashed near the intersection of Rimrock Drive.

After fleeing on foot, Rosario was caught by police and arrested.

Drugs were observed in the car and seized.

After being combative with emergency services personnel and troopers, Rosario was taken to Lehigh Valley-Pocono Emergency Department for medical evaluation and treatment.

Police later discovered Rosario had an active warrant for a probation violation through the U.S. Marshalls.

Rosario is charged with DUI, Fleeing and Eluding, Flight to Avoid Apprehension, Revisiting Arrest, False ID to Law Enforcement and other criminal and summary charges.

State police are investigating the incident.