Man rescued after falling into water at Hickory Run State Park
KIDDER TWP., Pa. - A massive rescue effort saved someone who fell into the water at Hickory Run State Park in Carbon County.
Crews at the scene said a male fell Sunday night in the area of Hawk Falls.
Rescue teams responded quickly and pulled him out of the water.
Officials have not released his condition or the extent of his injuries, but the man appeared to be conscious as emergency workers put him into an ambulance.
