Memorial service held for "Schoolhouse Rock" music director Bob Dorough
A memorial service honored a local musician whose songs became legendary for helping teach children on the ABC cartoon "Schoolhouse Rock."
Bob Dorough died Monday at his home in Northampton County. He was 94.
A viewing and memorial service for Dorough were held Saturday afternoon at East Stroudsburg University.
The jazz musician served as music director for "Schoolhouse Rock" from 1973 to 1985.
It was later revived in the 90s.
Dorough was born in Arkansas and raised in Texas, but settled in Mount Bethel.
Poconos and Coal Region News
