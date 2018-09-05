Mold remediation work complete at Pleasant Valley Intermediate School

MONROE CO., Pa. - The mold remediation work has been completed at Pleasant Valley Intermediate School, according to Pleasant Valley School District.

Visual inspections and air quality tests have been conducted and indicate the environment is safe for students and staff to return.

Thursday, Sept. 6 will now be a work day for faculty and Friday, Sept. 7 will be the first day of school for students in their own building.

The mold in the intermediate building forced the Pleasant Valley School District to use a two-day on, two-day off rotation for elementary and intermediate students.

The entire district will resume a normal schedule on Friday, Sept. 7.

Pleasant Valley Elementary will be open as a normal school day on Friday, Sept. 7 with a regular schedule.