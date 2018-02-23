Monroe County teenager dies from flu complications
Family and friends of a Monroe County teenager say he died from complications of the flu.
They say 16-year-old Robert Welter died Monday after he was admitted to the hospital last Friday.
According to a GoFundMe page, he was a student at Pocono Mountain West Junior High School.
A family friend is trying to raise money to help the family with funeral costs.
