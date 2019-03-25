Monroe County woman pleads guilty to participating in sex trafficking conspiracy

A Monroe County woman has pleaded guilty to taking part in a sex trafficking conspiracy.

Jordan Capone, 24, of Mt. Pocono, pleaded guilty Friday to participating in a sex trafficking conspiracy that involved using threats and coercion to force women to engage in prostitution in the Monroe County area between 2011 and 2014.

Capone also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute the drug “molly,” a form of MDMA, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said Monday.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Capone admitted to being a member of the Black P-Stones, a street gang that engaged in sex trafficking and drug trafficking in the Stroudsburg area and the state of Maine.

Members of the conspiracy advertised prostitutes on websites, transported the prostitutes, and rented hotel and motel rooms for the purpose of having the women engage in commercial sex acts with customers.

The prostitutes were threatened, physically assaulted, and provided drugs, including heroin, by members of the conspiracy to persuade them to engage or continue to engage in prostitution.

Virtually all of the money earned by the prostitutes was turned over to the gang leaders, and the prostitutes were compensated with illegal drugs.

Capone admitted to selling “molly” between 2013 and 2017.

Judge Malachy Mannion ordered a pre-sentence investigation to be completed. Sentencing for Capone will be scheduled at a later date.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF).