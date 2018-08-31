Mosquito control operation set for Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL CO., Pa. - Schuylkill County will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes on Tuesday, Sept. 4.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) in conjunction with the Schuylkill County Mosquito-Borne Disease programs will conduct the mosquito control operation to reduce high populations of mosquitoes, according to a press release from the DEP office.
The spraying will take place in residential and recreational areas in parts of Cressona and Schuylkill Haven boroughs in Schuylkill County.
Truck-mounted, Ultra Low Volume spray equipment will be used to spray AquaDuet. The product is designed to provide quick, effective control of mosquito populations, according to the release.
The spraying will begin late in the evening. The rain date for the operation is Wednesday, Sept. 5.
Certain mosquito species carry the West Nile Virus which can cause humans to contract the infection that results in inflammation of the brain.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents in areas where virus activity has been identified are at risk of contracting the virus.
Residents can take precautionary measures to eliminate mosquito-breeding areas including disposing of items that hold still water, drilling holes in the bottom of outdoor recycling containers, cleaning clogged roof gutters and cleaning and chlorinating swimming pools.
There have been 34 positive cases of West Nile Virus in Schuylkill County as of Aug. 14.
