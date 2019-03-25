National volunteers helping Schuylkill County town recovering from flooding
TREMONT, Pa. - The cleanup continues nine months after a series of devastating floods ripped through a Schuylkill County community.
However, the borough of Tremont is getting some needed help from a group of national volunteers.
Kenneth Riggins is from Missouri. Cassidy Mullen Wisconsin.
"You probably thought coming from St. Louis you wouldn't be in a tiny Pennsylvania town," WFMZ's Bo Koltnow said to Riggins.
"Not at all," he chuckled. "It's been a new experience but a good one," Riggins said.
The pair are part of AmeriCorps. Government-funded volunteers from the organization are deployed to help local communities in need.
Brought in by PEMA, more than a dozen members are in the borough, repairing everything from home basements to the EMS station's kitchen.
For Virginia Wallace, the work gives her hope of having a fully livable home this spring, while at the same time she knows it could all be lost again.
"Every time it rains we get stressed. People in this town get up five or six times per night watching the water. Petrified will get hit again," she said.
Last summer a series of floods devastated the town. As of now, the borough hasn't received state or federal aid.
Mayor Ricky Ney says the road to recovery has been tough.
"We're getting there, seems like still far away," he said.
Which makes the work priceless for both the town and corps members like team leader Brittany Farrell.
"We've been grateful we have been able to help these people out and will continue with the recovery still going on here," Farrell said.
The group is set to leave later this week, but repairs in Tremont will continue rain or shine.
