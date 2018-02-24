New Jim-Thorpe one-dollar coins selling out fast
JIM THORPE, Pa. - The people of Jim Thorpe were lining up to get the newest coin from the US Mint.
The coin pays homage to the sports legend behind the town's name.
The new one-dollar coin arrived at Carbon County banks this week, and they are going fast.
The Jim Thorpe Neighborhood Bank has already sold out of a 3,000-coin shipment it received on Tuesday.
