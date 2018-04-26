Plastic pellets still reside in Pocono Creek despite cleanup

It's been three weeks since a tractor-trailer rollover dumped millions of tiny, plastic pellets into Pocono area waterways.

Despite an extensive clean-up effort, the trash can still be found piling up along creek banks.

Bob Heil, of the Brodhead Watershed Association, said the majority of the spill was cleaned up by the towing company that removed the truck and volunteers have tackled the rest.

But Heil said it's nearly impossible to collect the thousands of pellets left behind and they keep piling up along creek banks.

"It is disappointing. Plastic is pollution…it is disappointing it got in there in the first place and it’s still in there,” Heil said.

Heil said the good news is that no one has reported the plastic pellets impacting wildlife.