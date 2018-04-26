Plastic pellets still reside in Pocono Creek despite cleanup
It's been three weeks since a tractor-trailer rollover dumped millions of tiny, plastic pellets into Pocono area waterways.
Despite an extensive clean-up effort, the trash can still be found piling up along creek banks.
Bob Heil, of the Brodhead Watershed Association, said the majority of the spill was cleaned up by the towing company that removed the truck and volunteers have tackled the rest.
But Heil said it's nearly impossible to collect the thousands of pellets left behind and they keep piling up along creek banks.
"It is disappointing. Plastic is pollution…it is disappointing it got in there in the first place and it’s still in there,” Heil said.
Heil said the good news is that no one has reported the plastic pellets impacting wildlife.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
WEATHER ALERTS
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Effort man allegedly makes $30K in purchases on church's account
Police say an Effort man made fraudulent purchases on his Chestnuthill Township church's account.Read More »
- Woman kills pedestrian in hit-and-run collision
- Plastic pellets still reside in Pocono Creek despite cleanup
- Carbon County man pleads guilty to child predator charges
- 71-year-old shot multiple times in Polk Township
- State police ID man found dead in water in Parryville
- Monroe County DA: 3 men arrested in online child predator sting
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Cooler Friday with periods of rain, mainly in the morning
- New York Giants draft Barkley second overall
- Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars crowns a new winner
- Shooting in Allentown wounds one
- 71-year-old shot multiple times in Polk Township
- Updated Cosby accusers celebrate justice after jurors release guilty verdict
- Jefferson man after car slams into home: 'People, slow down'
- Quakertown school board vice president addresses criminal background
- Teachers: soft touch approach to discipline backfiring
- Transportation Improvement Plan calls for $534 million