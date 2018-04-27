Pocono-based artist's work featured in New York penthouse

Nearly 800 feet above Midtown Manhattan the apartment views of Midtown, Downtown, the Hudson River and East River are like no other.

And the artwork hanging on its unfinished walls is impossibly real.

The work of Pocono-based realist artist Peter Maier is featured in the 65th floor's unfinished 15,000 square-foot Madison Square Park Tower Penthouse apartment.

As if almost in competition with the views, Maier's paintings are being used to market the unreal space.

"I think it was a nice synergy of the universe coming together," said Developer Leslie Eichner.

In this universe, apartments can fetch nearly nine figures, rare cars are accent pieces and work like Maier's reaches into the very high six figures.

Eichner and her husband Bruce say similarities in scale, size and precision paint a clear picture of how to sell the apartment.

"People who collect art are also potential buyers of real estate like this. Forever there has been a connection between art and real estate," she said.

Real estate in rarified air, the model apartment 11 floors below will set you back a cool $20 million.

Maier, the former head designer for Cadillac, paints like no other. He uses exclusive water based automotive paint, works on metal and uses only eight colors create the impossibly real images.

"What do you think this will do for your work?" 69 News Reporter Bo Koltnow asked.

"To be honest with you I have no idea," he responded.

The Empire State Building's reflection is clearly seen in Maier's self portrait of his pointing hand hanging on the wall. It shows that if nothing else, his show is a pointed look high above the Empire City.