Police investigate threats made against Pleasant Valley High School
CHESTNUT HILL TWP., Pa. - Police investigated threats made against Pleasant Valley High School on Thursday.
Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge investigated the reports of terrorist threats around 7 a.m. Thursday morning.
The threats were made by a juvenile who was detained.
