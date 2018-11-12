Police say Connecticut man killed in Carbon County wreck

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Carbon County report that a Connecticut man died in a single-vehicle wreck along Route 534 early Sunday morning.

Kidder Township police were dispatched to the 4400 block of Route 534 shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a single-vehicle wreck with possible ejection.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Jair L. Bermudez was speeding, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a stone wall and several trees along the road, according to a news release.

The 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. Bermudez's passengers - two 24-year-old women and an 8-year-old girl - were taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. All three passengers are from Connecticut.

Police said everyone in the car was wearing a seatbelt, and no one was thrown from the vehicle. Police were assisted by the Albrightsville Fire Co. and Lake Harmony EMS.