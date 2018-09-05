Police: Shawn Christy broke into Luzerne business, stole shotgun
HAZLE TWP., Pa. - Investigators are once again ramping up their search for fugitive Shawn Christy.
Christy is believed to have broken into a business in Luzerne County, near the Schuylkill County line, according to state police.
Officials said the burglary was reported Wednesday at Skitco Iron Works in Hazle Township.
Police believe Christy stole money, food and a shotgun.
Christy is also believed to have posted on Facebook. A screenshot of a post shows Christy posted on his page at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday. In the post, Christy admits to robbing Skipper Dippers but says he "never dumpster dived here." The post has since been removed from Christy's page. State police would not comment on the Facebook post.
Surveillance video shows a man believed to be Christy breaking in and eating food at Skipper Dippers on Aug. 24. A worker spotted someone near the dumpster of the ice cream shop a few days later and officials believed it may have been Christy.
Multiple agencies searched the area around Skitco Iron Works Wednesday.
Christy has been on the run since June. He's accused of threatening the president, the Northampton County DA and other officials.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
State police are asking people to call 911 immediately if an alarm is activated in a house or business or if Christy may have been spotted.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
