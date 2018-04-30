Police: Woman visiting prison had drugs in body cavity

RYAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Nazareth woman was arrested for allegedly sneaking synthetic marijuana into a state prison she was visiting in Schuylkill County.

State police say Michele George, 40, had three bundles of K-2 inside her body cavity when she arrived at the State Correctional Institution in Ryan Township.

Police say she removed the bundles in the visitor's bathroom and passed them on to an inmate.

She is charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, contraband and possession of a controlled substance.