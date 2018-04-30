Police: Woman visiting prison had drugs in body cavity
RYAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Nazareth woman was arrested for allegedly sneaking synthetic marijuana into a state prison she was visiting in Schuylkill County.
State police say Michele George, 40, had three bundles of K-2 inside her body cavity when she arrived at the State Correctional Institution in Ryan Township.
Police say she removed the bundles in the visitor's bathroom and passed them on to an inmate.
She is charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance, contraband and possession of a controlled substance.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
WEATHER ALERTS
-
LIVE: President Trump news conference at White House
1:30 p.m. ET: President Donald Trump and President Muhammadu Buhari of...Read More »
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Police: Woman visiting prison had drugs in body cavity
A Nazareth woman was arrested for allegedly sneaking synthetic marijuana into a state prison she was visiting in Schuylkill County.Read More »
- Man rescued after falling into water at Hickory Run State Park
- Memorial service held for "Schoolhouse Rock" music director Bob Dorough
- Man arrested after 100 mph car chase, crash in Monroe County
- Pocono-based artist's work featured in New York penthouse
- Stroudsburg woman facing charges in DUI hit-and-run
- Man, 71, shot multiple times in Polk Township home
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Unknown when classes will resume after fire at Upper Perk HS
- Sister of gas station shootout victim charged with hiding car from police
- Updated Pennsylvania gun owners fight for cause during Capitol rally
- Updated Free VIN-etching event in Whitehall Township
- Updated Northampton Co. removes criminal questions from job applications
- Easton man charged in crack cocaine investigation
- Life Lessons: Safe pedicures
- Help for Humboldt: Berks event benefits victims' families
- 2nd annual Fish with a Trooper Day held at Leaser Lake
- Prosecutors confident Bill Cosby sexual-assault conviction will stand