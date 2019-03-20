Schuylkill County company hit by cyber attack
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. - An aluminum maker with a major presence in Schuylkill County is reporting a cyber attack.
Hydro says the attack impacted operations in several of the company's business areas.
The company says it's too soon to tell when everything will be back to normal, or how much damage the attack will cause.
Hydro is based in Oslo and has operations around the world.
Poconos and Coal Region News
