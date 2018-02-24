Poconos Coal

Some Poconos students to relocate Wednesday due to blessing ceremony featuring AR-15s

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 09:41 AM EST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 01:17 PM EST

Some Poconos students to relocate Wednesday due to blessing ceremony featuring AR-15s

Some students in the Poconos will have class at a different location on Wednesday because of a blessing ceremony planned at a nearby church in which members were asked to bring AR-15s.

Wallenpaupack Area School District says it will move students from its south campus to its north campus, further away from Sanctuary Church in Newfoundland.

The district says it has concerns about traffic and the nature of the church's event.

69 News reported earlier this week about the church's plan to hold a ceremony where participants can bring their semi-automatic rifles for a special blessing.

