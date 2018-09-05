South Carolina pair accused of kidnapping Monroe teen
State police say they met online
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Two people are facing charges after police say they kidnapped a 15-year-old in Monroe County.
Cynthia Delgado, 30, and Confesol Paduani, 45, allegedly met the boy online and told him they were his new family, police said.
Officials said the pair, both of Dillon, South Carolina, picked up the 15-year-old boy in Middle Smithfield Township and took him to an unknown trailer park near Dillon.
The teen was reported missing on Aug. 23.
State police said the teen had met Delgado and Paduani online, and they had engaged in sexual communication with him.
An arrest warrant was issued Friday and Delgado and Paduani were taken into custody Monday in South Carolina.
They are awaiting extradition to Monroe County to face charges of kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, interference with custody of a child and related offenses.
State police said the investigation is ongoing.
South Carolina pair accused of kidnapping Monroe teen
