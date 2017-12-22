Poconos Coal

State police investigating fatal Monroe County wreck

Posted: Dec 22, 2017 10:14 AM EST

Updated: Dec 22, 2017 10:14 AM EST

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a wreck that killed a 57-year-old man Thursday in Monroe County.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Milford Road near Sand Hill Road in Middle Smithfield Township.

State police said the 57-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Monroe County Coroner's Office identified the man as Leonard Wolf. He was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m.

Police said Wolf's passenger, a 48-year-old woman, was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

State police said the 37-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his 33-year-old, 4-year-old and 9-year-old passengers were also taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono for treatment.

State police performed a four-hour accident reconstruction Thursday night.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks at 570-839-7701.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

09:26 PM

  • NW 22 mph
  • -8°
  • 100%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

3, including a 17-year-old boy, charged in pizza delivery shooting

3, including a 17-year-old boy, charged in pizza delivery shooting

Community takes stand against hate speech in Monroe County

Community takes stand against hate speech in Monroe County

58-year-old pizza delivery driver in critical condition

58-year-old pizza delivery driver in critical condition

Pizza delivery driver shot at East Stroudsburg University
69 News

Pizza delivery driver shot at East Stroudsburg University

Police investigate early-morning shooting at East Stroudsburg University
69 News

Police investigate early-morning shooting at East Stroudsburg University

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf lights Capitol Christmas tree

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf lights Capitol Christmas tree

State police investigating stolen hunting rifle
69 News

State police investigating stolen hunting rifle

Holiday fundraiser grants 9 families the Christmas of their dreams

Holiday fundraiser grants 9 families the Christmas of their dreams

One local area is said to have 'worst commute in the country'

One local area is said to have 'worst commute in the country'

Police in Monroe County investigating fatal bike crash

Police in Monroe County investigating fatal bike crash

Police: Earlier wreck caused fatal turnpike crash
69 News

Police: Earlier wreck caused fatal turnpike crash

Pennsylvania Turnpike re-opens in Carbon County
69 News

Pennsylvania Turnpike re-opens in Carbon County

A full house with full hearts: Stroudsburg family receives special Christmas gift

A full house with full hearts: Stroudsburg family receives special Christmas gift

East Stroudsburg man pleads guilty to possessing child porn
69 News

East Stroudsburg man pleads guilty to possessing child porn

Former deputy coroner facing new charges in sexual assault case

Former deputy coroner facing new charges in sexual assault case

Healthy snack food company moving to East Stroudsburg
Image License MGN Image

Healthy snack food company moving to East Stroudsburg

Drug bust in Berks follows traffic stop in Schuylkill County

Drug bust in Berks follows traffic stop in Schuylkill County

Tractor trailer, pickup truck crash in Carbon County
69 News

Tractor trailer, pickup truck crash in Carbon County

Police still searching for hunter's killer a decade later

Police still searching for hunter's killer a decade later

Pleasant Valley School District staff under investigation
Image License MGN Image

Pleasant Valley School District staff under investigation

Neighbors offer emotional support after fire at local business

Neighbors offer emotional support after fire at local business

Search continues for missing Monroe man
69 News

Search continues for missing Monroe man

Man dies days after crash in Schuylkill County
69 News

Man dies days after crash in Schuylkill County

Fire destroys building at Schuylkill turkey farm
69 News

Fire destroys building at Schuylkill turkey farm

It was an Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

It was an Olde Time Christmas in Jim Thorpe

VIDEO: 36th Annual Olde Time Christmas Celebration in Jim Thorpe

VIDEO: 36th Annual Olde Time Christmas Celebration in Jim Thorpe

Police respond to overturned vehicle in Mach Chunk Creek
69 News

Police respond to overturned vehicle in Mach Chunk Creek

Woman dies more than 2 years after car crash
69 News

Woman dies more than 2 years after car crash

Christmas tree shortage hits local area supplier

Christmas tree shortage hits local area supplier

A Christmas wish from one family to many others

A Christmas wish from one family to many others

Live like royalty in a Spanish-style castle in Carbon County

Live like royalty in a Spanish-style castle in Carbon County

Grandmother re-sentenced in death of granddaughter

Grandmother re-sentenced in death of granddaughter

Schuylkill County crash victim in serious condition
69 News

Schuylkill County crash victim in serious condition

Gun background checks break record on Black Friday

Gun background checks break record on Black Friday

Fire breaks out in Schuylkill County
69 News

Fire breaks out in Schuylkill County

State police seek missing Monroe County man
69 News

State police seek missing Monroe County man

Man, 73, injured after robbers break into house, assault him
69 News

Man, 73, injured after robbers break into house, assault him

Man killed, woman injured in Schuylkill County collision
69 News

Man killed, woman injured in Schuylkill County collision

Man beaten, bound, and robbed in home invasion
69 News

Man beaten, bound, and robbed in home invasion

Police: Man on stabbing his wife,
69 News

Police: Man on stabbing his wife, "I didn't stop. I didn't want to stop."

Coroner called to crash scene in Wayne Township
69 News

Coroner called to crash scene in Wayne Township

Husband charged with stabbing wife to death in Tamaqua
69 News

Husband charged with stabbing wife to death in Tamaqua

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Tamaqua
69 News

Police investigate deadly stabbing in Tamaqua

Coroner, state police at home in Polk Township
69 News

Coroner, state police at home in Polk Township

ATM stolen from Monroe County restaurant on Thanksgiving
69 News

ATM stolen from Monroe County restaurant on Thanksgiving

Judge overturns murder conviction in death of 14-month-old

Judge overturns murder conviction in death of 14-month-old

Smoke seen for miles as fire destroys Monroe County home
69 News

Smoke seen for miles as fire destroys Monroe County home

Ski season comes early in the Poconos

Ski season comes early in the Poconos

Skiers, snowboarders take advantage of early start to season

Skiers, snowboarders take advantage of early start to season

Woman shot in Schuylkill County club dies from wounds
69 News

Woman shot in Schuylkill County club dies from wounds