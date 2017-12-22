State police investigating fatal Monroe County wreck
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a wreck that killed a 57-year-old man Thursday in Monroe County.
The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Milford Road near Sand Hill Road in Middle Smithfield Township.
State police said the 57-year-old driver of one of the vehicles was taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The Monroe County Coroner's Office identified the man as Leonard Wolf. He was pronounced dead at 4:35 p.m.
Police said Wolf's passenger, a 48-year-old woman, was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.
State police said the 37-year-old driver of the other vehicle and his 33-year-old, 4-year-old and 9-year-old passengers were also taken to Lehigh Valley Pocono for treatment.
State police performed a four-hour accident reconstruction Thursday night.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg barracks at 570-839-7701.
Poconos and Coal Region News
