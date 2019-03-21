State police release new evidence in 55-year-old cold case
HAZLETON, Pa. - DNA testing is providing fresh clues in the unsolved homicide of a 9-year-old girl.
”She was raped and murdered and we truly have not stopped working on this case for 55 years," Pennsylvania State Lt. Devon Brutosky said.
Profile composites show 9-year-old Marise Ann Chiverella's killer at age 25, 40 and 60. They're DNA phenotypes, images based off of DNA taken from bodily fluids found on the girl back on March 18, 1964.
Chiverella was last seen alive on West Fourth Street in Hazleton. She was walking to school carrying canned goods for the needy.
She never made it.
Her body was found later that day near the Hazleton airport.
More than 50 years later, state-of-the-art technology from Parabon NanoLabs out of Reston, Virginia, has given police a fresh face in the crime.
The testing determined the killer had fair to light-tanned skin, hazel or green eyes and brown hair. He's from southern Europe or is of Middle Eastern descent, officials said.
State police believe the man is most likely Greek or Italian.
"What we're basically able to do is give them a genetic witness," said Ellen Greytak, director of bioinformatics at Parabon.
The phenotypes, which predict hair, skin and eye color, as well as facial features, are about 85 percent accurate, Greytak said.
"Phenotyping alone can't always get them there," Greytak said.
That's why state police are asking for the public's help and are hoping the images spark a 55-year-old memory.
"May say 'I remember a guy lived here for a few months and stayed in the neighborhood and I think he was my neighbor' and so on," Brutosky said.
State police are asking anyone with information to contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or the Hazleton barracks at 570-459-3890. All tips can be kept confidential.
