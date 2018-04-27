Stroudsburg woman facing charges in DUI hit-and-run

69 News

STROUDSBURG, Pa. - State police say they've arrested a Stroudsburg woman who hit and killed a man with her car while driving under the influence in Monroe County.

Denise Harraman, 55, is facing charges of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, accidents involving death or personal injury, involuntary manslaughter and related charges.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 611 near the intersection of Kirk Lane. Officials say Harraman struck and killed James Perrotte, 26, of Stroudsburg.

Harraman then fled the scene, but officials were able to locate her a short time later and take her into custody.