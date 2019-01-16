Tamaqua Area School District puts gun policy on hold

TAMAQUA, Pa. - The Tamaqua Area School Board voted to suspend Policy 705, which would allow willing faculty and staff members to carry guns in schools pending a court decision.

Board member Nicholas Boyle was the only member to vote ‘no’ on the suspension, though Vice President Thomas Rottet was absent from the meeting Tuesday night.

Policy 705 had been passed in October 2018. Since then, two lawsuits, one by parents and another by the teacher's association, were filed against the district because of the policy.

“I want to thank the board for sticking through this long journey. Last week I said I didn’t believe we should allow anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment group from Philadelphia to dictate school board policy,” Boyle said. “Because if a tragedy would occur, they would tiptoe back down to Philadelphia and we would be the ones cleaning up the mess. I was wrong. They would run down to borough hall and demand firearm bans just like they are doing in Pittsburgh. In the past seven days, they are supporting a ban on the most-common rifle owned by American citizens and standard capacity magazines. They are also supporting legislation in the commonwealth to ban all semi-automatic firearms. This goes against the value of this community, who the majority are freedom-loving Americans. My vote will stand as a no.”

Concerned parent Lisa Behr addressed the board during the meeting.

“I am really disappointed with the tone that this has taken in the time it began, which was in the interests of the students and how to best protect them, and I really believed in that time that the board, the administration had truly believed that this was the best way to protect our students,” Behr said. “The resources they could have used at the very beginning by talking with teachers, talking with students, talking to parents. It has gone from that to a Second Amendment push and I am very disturbed by it. This is not what we need in this community. What we need is policy that’s based on the best for our students.”

“When we started the process, I really believed that the board had the best interests of the students; that they were looking out for the safety of the students,” Behr said. “Over the last few weeks, the tone has changed from the safety of the students to really more about the Second Amendment and how far the Second Amendment goes. The talk should be about how to best protect the students. I believe there are school resource officers for a reason. They should be used. They are a benefit for many different reasons. There is much more benefit to a school resource officer than there is to (arming) teachers. And the teachers don’t want it. They don’t want to be armed, so why are we pushing it?”

“The majority of the board felt a suspension was the pragmatic thing to do from a fiscal perspective. We’re still committed to the spirit of arming staff as a deterrent, and as dealing the most effective way to an active shooter in the building,” President Larry Wittig said.

Teachers say the suspension is a temporary victory but they also think the policy would be thrown out by the courts.

Wittig did not know when a decision would be made, saying it is up to the courts.