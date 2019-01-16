Taxpayers won't pay for lawyer in Scranton FBI probe
SCRANTON, Pa. - Taxpayers won't be paying for a lawyer hired by the city's mayor after his home was raided by FBI agents.
Federal agents searched City Hall and the home of Mayor Bill Courtright last week. Courtright hasn't been charged with any crimes.
Courtright has hired attorney Paul Walker to represent him. In separate interviews Tuesday, Walker and city solicitor Jessica Eskra told The Times-Tribune that taxpayers wouldn't be paying for Walker's services.
Walker told the newspaper he expects to make a statement on the matter as soon as Wednesday.
The newspaper was unable to contact Courtright.
Lackawanna County commissioners noted at a meeting this month that the county is already paying nearly $700,000 in legal costs connected to a probe of sex abuse at the county jail.
