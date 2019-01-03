Teammates remember hockey player after Blue Mountain accident

A New Year's Day tragedy strikes Connor Golembiewski's hockey team with grief.

The 17-year-old died after he fell from a ski lift at Blue Mountain. He fell 37 feet, almost four stories, and hit rocks below. He suffered head, back, and rib injuries and died at Palmerton Hospital.

It's not clear if the lift bar was being used. They're not required, but strongly recommended by the resort.

Details about what led to his fall have not been revealed.

However, the resort says the lifts were immediately inspected, and eventually cleared after the incident.

The resort says Golembiewski and another person were on the Challenge 6 Pack lift.

He was skiing and it was his third trip of the day on the lift.

Golembiewski was from Flemington, New Jersey. He was a forward for the New Jersey Renegages' hockey team.

They told WFMZ he was a "loyal, hardworking, respectful player that would give his all every time he came to the rink."

Golembiewski is the third person to die related to an incident at Blue Mountain in the last year. Last January, a man died after he was hurt on one of the double black diamond trails. In March, a 20-year-old woman died from a snowboarding fall.