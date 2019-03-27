Trial underway for woman accused of killing boyfriend in Monroe County

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - The trial is underway for a woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Monroe County.

44-year-old Barbara Rogers is facing a criminal homicide charge in the death of 32-year-old Steven Mineo.

Prosecutors say Rogers shot and killed Mineo in their Coolbaugh Township apartment back in July 2017.

Police say Rogers told them after the shooting that Mineo asked her to kill him because he was having issues online with a cult.