U.S. serviceman from Monroe County fatally stabbed in Japan

U.S. Air Force officials said a 35-year-old airman from Monroe County was fatally stabbed near his military base in Japan.

A news release from the Air Force identified the the airman as Master Sgt. Nicholas Vollweiler of the Saylorsburg area.

The release said the airman was found unconscious at his off-base residence with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Air Force said it's working with Japanese National Police to investigate the death.

"Master Sgt. Vollweiler was a truly valued Airmen of Team Yokota and he will be dearly missed by our community," said Col. Otis Jones, 374th Airlift Wing Commander. "His family, friends, fellow defenders, and all of the Yokota community are in our prayers during this heartbreaking time."

According to a report by Japan Today, a 27-year-old woman in police custody admitted to stabbing Vollweiler.

A post on the Yokota Air Base Facebook page said: "Losing a member of our team is hard for all of us so I ask that you look out for each other and provide a hand when needed, especially on this very important holiday weekend."