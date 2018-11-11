Poconos Coal

U.S. serviceman from Monroe County fatally stabbed in Japan

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 10:17 PM EST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 10:38 PM EST

U.S. Air Force officials said a 35-year-old airman from Monroe County was fatally stabbed near his military base in Japan.

A news release from the Air Force identified the the airman as Master Sgt. Nicholas Vollweiler of the Saylorsburg area.

The release said the airman was found unconscious at his off-base residence with multiple stab wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Air Force said it's working with Japanese National Police to investigate the death.

"Master Sgt. Vollweiler was a truly valued Airmen of Team Yokota and he will be dearly missed by our community," said Col. Otis Jones, 374th Airlift Wing Commander. "His family, friends, fellow defenders, and all of the Yokota community are in our prayers during this heartbreaking time."

According to a report by Japan Today, a 27-year-old woman in police custody admitted to stabbing Vollweiler.

A post on the Yokota Air Base Facebook page said: "Losing a member of our team is hard for all of us so I ask that you look out for each other and provide a hand when needed, especially on this very important holiday weekend."

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

01:04 AM

  • W 8 mph
  • -8°
  • 81%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Truck fire closes Route 33 south at Saylorsburg
Ethan Walthier | 69 News

Truck fire closes Route 33 south at Saylorsburg

Police: 4-year-old girl finds baggie of suspected drugs at Carbon County park
69 News

Police: 4-year-old girl finds baggie of suspected drugs at Carbon County park

Bethlehem man facing charges in Carbon County fatal crash

Bethlehem man facing charges in Carbon County fatal crash

Bomb threats made for 7th time against Monroe County courthouse
69 News

Bomb threats made for 7th time against Monroe County courthouse

Flames tear through Monroe County home

Flames tear through Monroe County home

Guns and teachers: Parents, school board speak on combination

Guns and teachers: Parents, school board speak on combination

Giant donates 9500 turkeys to food banks

Giant donates 9500 turkeys to food banks

Tamaqua school district considers arming teachers

Tamaqua school district considers arming teachers

Red Cross urges smoke alarm testing over weekend

Red Cross urges smoke alarm testing over weekend

Woman reported missing in Stroud Township

Woman reported missing in Stroud Township

Tamaqua school district sets meeting to discuss arming teachers

Tamaqua school district sets meeting to discuss arming teachers

Jeep crashes into tractor-trailer on I-81 near Tremont
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Jeep crashes into tractor-trailer on I-81 near Tremont

Penn Forest nears decision on wind turbines
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Penn Forest nears decision on wind turbines

House used for marijuana growing operation sold

House used for marijuana growing operation sold

Old dynamite found at Lansford home

Old dynamite found at Lansford home

Congressional candidates face off in 9th district debate

Congressional candidates face off in 9th district debate

Police search for missing Schuylkill County teen

Police search for missing Schuylkill County teen

Fire displaces residents in Palmerton Borough

Fire displaces residents in Palmerton Borough

Monroe County power outage thankfully short-lived

Monroe County power outage thankfully short-lived

Shawn Christy makes appearance in court

Shawn Christy makes appearance in court

Horsham man arrested after stealing car
69 News

Horsham man arrested after stealing car

Shawn Christy goes on profanity-laced tirade during Pennsylvania court hearing

Shawn Christy goes on profanity-laced tirade during Pennsylvania court hearing

Shawn Christy to appear in Pennsylvania court Friday

Shawn Christy to appear in Pennsylvania court Friday

Charged teacher fired from PA Treatment and Healing Center

Charged teacher fired from PA Treatment and Healing Center

Teacher charged in alleged sex assault at PA Treatment and Healing School
WBRE

Teacher charged in alleged sex assault at PA Treatment and Healing School

Family, friends honor lives lost in fatal Schuylkill County crash

Family, friends honor lives lost in fatal Schuylkill County crash

Ring lost in Saylorsburg corn pit found

Ring lost in Saylorsburg corn pit found

3 killed, one taken to hospital after Route 209 crash

3 killed, one taken to hospital after Route 209 crash

Small Business Association declares a disaster in Schuylkill County
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Small Business Association declares a disaster in Schuylkill County

State police identify 3 killed in Schuylkill County crash

State police identify 3 killed in Schuylkill County crash

3 killed in violent crash on Route 209 near Tamaqua

3 killed in violent crash on Route 209 near Tamaqua

Coroner called to crash on Route 209

Coroner called to crash on Route 209

Truck hits deer on Route 443 in West Penn
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Truck hits deer on Route 443 in West Penn

Man trapped for hours at Glen Onoko Falls

Man trapped for hours at Glen Onoko Falls

3 killed, including 17-year-old, in Reilly Township head-on collision

3 killed, including 17-year-old, in Reilly Township head-on collision

Farmer trapped in combine

Farmer trapped in combine

Missing Schuylkill County teen found safe
69 News

Missing Schuylkill County teen found safe

Mold found in Pottsville elementary school

Mold found in Pottsville elementary school

Schuylkill Haven woman charged
69 News

Schuylkill Haven woman charged

Schuylkill County teen missing
69 News

Schuylkill County teen missing

Family works to help daughter with speech apraxia

Family works to help daughter with speech apraxia

Flagstaff Ballroom could get $14.5 million renovation project

Flagstaff Ballroom could get $14.5 million renovation project

Current, former Pleasant Valley school administrators could be charged

Current, former Pleasant Valley school administrators could be charged

Stroud Township home to be auctioned
69 News

Stroud Township home to be auctioned

Schuylkill man hit, killed by car on Route 61 had fallen onto road

Schuylkill man hit, killed by car on Route 61 had fallen onto road

State police investigate fatal crash in Port Clinton

State police investigate fatal crash in Port Clinton

2-alarm blaze damages 2 homes in Shenandoah

2-alarm blaze damages 2 homes in Shenandoah

Man to stand trial on homicide charges in death of girlfriend in Monroe
Jason Morrison/freeimages.com

Man to stand trial on homicide charges in death of girlfriend in Monroe

Ducks bludgeoned to death in Schuylkill County park

Ducks bludgeoned to death in Schuylkill County park

Police search for missing Monroe teen

Police search for missing Monroe teen