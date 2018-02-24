Wallenpaupack School District responds to nearby church ceremony involving AR-15 rifles
Pro-gun church explains AR-15 marriage ceremony
DREHER TWP., Pa. - Sanctuary Church, a pro-gun church in Newfoundland, is planning a special blessing ceremony next week that involves AR-15 rifles.
While the church claims the event will be safe and secured, the Wallenpaupack Area School District is making some adjustments to keep students and staff far away from the ceremony.
The District sent a letter to parents of kids at the Wallenpaupack South Elementary School, which sits just half of a mile away from the Sanctuary Church, explaining students will spend the day Wednesday on the North Campus, a safety precaution prompted by the planned marriage blessing ceremony where participants are expected to bring AR-15 rifles.
"Everything's going to be safe and secure," said Gregg Noll, Sanctuary Church Administrator.
Noll said he met with the principal of South Elementary, Mark Kirsten, to relieve any fears but understands the decision to transport students.
"He of course has to deal with parents that are raising issues and concerns," Noll said.
Noll said on Wednesday, hundreds of people from around the world will gather at Sanctuary Church, an offshoot of the Unification Church, for a sacred event where husbands and wives will recommit themselves with symbolic items like a crown and an AR-15 rifle, symbolizing the "rod of iron" mentioned in the Bible's Book of Revelation.
"The modern day 'rod if iron' is the AR-15, that is the most effective way to battle predators," Noll said.
Noll said the ceremony has been planned for months, long before the recent massacre at a Florida High School where the alleged gunman used an AR-15 rifle to kill 17 people.
He said people are coming from countries like Japan and Korea and the event couldn't be canceled.
"Every single congregant here is very responsible when it comes to firearms," Noll said.
Despite promises that all guns will be unloaded and that security is a top priority, some parents said they are still very uncomfortable with the event being held just down the road from a school.
"You don't know who's going to be there, you don't know who has problems or what anybody's intentions are," said Cassandra Marro, a parent with a student at the school.
Wallenpaupack School District officials said students who are absent on Wednesday will be marked 'excused' and there will also be an increased security presence at the South Elementary School all week.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Wallenpaupack School District responds to nearby church ceremony involving AR-15 rifles
Pro-gun church explains AR-15 marriage ceremony.Read More »
- New Jim-Thorpe one-dollar coins selling out fast
- Some Poconos students to relocate Wednesday due to blessing ceremony featuring AR-15s
- Pair charged in numerous robberies, thefts at Walmart stores
- Monroe County teenager dies from flu complications
- AR-15 rifles to accompany church's blessing ceremony
- 2 more facing charges in relation to ESU stabbing
Latest From The Newsroom
- Wallenpaupack School District responds to nearby church ceremony involving AR-15 rifles
- Indivisible Berks Holds Rally in Support of Unions in Preparation of Major Supreme Court Case
- Murphy promises gun control, but for now reviews policies
- Former Reading mayor Spencer's trial delayed
- Millions of BB&T customers affected by outage
- Joe Paterno movie coming to HBO
- Man arrested for domestic violence assault in Fleetwood
- Degas painting missing for 9 years found outside Paris
- Florida governor speaks out on Parkland shooting
- Sarah McNary talks personal color analysis