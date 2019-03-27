Poconos Coal

Weissport police chief charged with rape of a child

Alleged assaults happened from 2005-2012

By:

Posted: Mar 27, 2019 11:16 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2019 12:36 PM EDT

Weissport police chief charged with rape of a child

A Carbon County police chief and his friend have been charged in the alleged rape and sexual assault of a girl when they were teenagers.

Weissport Police Chief Brent Getz, 27, was arrested Tuesday night on a number of charges, including rape of a child.

According to court paperwork, Getz and a friend raped and sexually assaulted a girl numerous times from 2005 through early 2012, when she was 4-11 years old.

The investigation started in May 2012 when a fifth-grader at Lehighton Area Middle School reported she was raped repeatedly by Getz's friend, Greg Wagner, who was 22 at the time.

Police investigated the claims and interviewed Wagner, who denied the accusations, but no charges were filed, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

In 2015, the case was reassigned and police prepared a criminal complaint with charges against Wagner, but it was dismissed by a judge due a paperwork error, Shapiro said. The charges were never refiled, he said.

In 2018, Franklin Township police revisited the case and interviewed the victim again.

Consistent with her prior interviews, she told police the assaults started when she was about 4 years old, in 2005. Wagner would have been 14 years old.

She said about two years later, when the girl was 6, Getz joined in on the alleged rapes, according to police documents. Getz would have been around 16 years old.

Getz and Wagner assaulted and raped her in Wagner's room while pornography was playing, the victim told investigators. Wagner would also make her watch pornography depicting teenagers with him.

They raped her several times a month over the next few years, until about early 2012 when the girl was 11, she told police.

"The defendants terrorized this young victim by assaulting her hundreds of times over seven years," Shapiro said in a news release Wednesday.

Cell phone video taken by the girl a few months after she reported the assaults in 2012 shows Wagner, in his early 20s, playing porn on his computer and showing it to the girl, according to police.

In 2018 and January 2019, the Carbon County District Attorney's Office referred the investigation to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, according to court documents.

Getz was hired as a part-time police officer for the borough in 2017, according to the Times News. Council voted unanimously in February 2019 to promote him to police chief.

Getz and Wagner, 28, were arrested Tuesday night. Wagner admitted to police he had sexual contact with the victim on at least three occasions, and said Getz had sex with the girl while Wagner played video games in the room.

Both were charged with a number of felonies, including rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. They are being held in Carbon County Prison on $250,000 bail.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

01:00 PM

  • WSW 5 mph
  • 24%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

State police release photos of possible suspect in 1964 Hazleton cold case
PSP Trooper Anthony Petroski | Twitter

State police release photos of possible suspect in 1964 Hazleton cold case

Police warn of credit card skimming at Square One Markets in Kidder Township

Police warn of credit card skimming at Square One Markets in Kidder Township

Monroe County man convicted of sex and drug trafficking

Monroe County man convicted of sex and drug trafficking

Jim Thorpe taking steps toward opening bridge

Jim Thorpe taking steps toward opening bridge

Fire which destroyed Monroe County home considered to be suspicious

Fire which destroyed Monroe County home considered to be suspicious

Fire destroys home in Stroud Township

Fire destroys home in Stroud Township

Fire tears through former Days Inn in Schuylkill County
69 News

Fire tears through former Days Inn in Schuylkill County

Tests find high levels of lead in Palmerton

Tests find high levels of lead in Palmerton

Police: Woman shot, killed her boyfriend in Pocono Township

Police: Woman shot, killed her boyfriend in Pocono Township

Slate Belt teen charged with animal cruelty

Slate Belt teen charged with animal cruelty

Phone scammers telling residents Microsoft is offering refunds
69 News

Phone scammers telling residents Microsoft is offering refunds

Hearing for suspect in Patrick Murphy homicide rescheduled

Hearing for suspect in Patrick Murphy homicide rescheduled

PUC to investigate rate increase request in Monroe County

PUC to investigate rate increase request in Monroe County

Police investigate man's shooting death in the Poconos

Police investigate man's shooting death in the Poconos

Man found dead after shooting in Pocono Township

Man found dead after shooting in Pocono Township

Friends, family pay respects to well-known businessman killed in New Orleans
69 News

Friends, family pay respects to well-known businessman killed in New Orleans

Schuylkill County businessman stabbed in New Orleans laid to rest
69 News

Schuylkill County businessman stabbed in New Orleans laid to rest

DJ who appeared on
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

DJ who appeared on "Jersey Shore" coming to Monroe County

2 shot, critically injured at Hazleton bar

2 shot, critically injured at Hazleton bar

Neighbor recounts Monroe County mobile home fire

Neighbor recounts Monroe County mobile home fire

Man dies after February shooting at Hazleton bar

Man dies after February shooting at Hazleton bar

Human remains found after mobile home fire in Monroe County
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Human remains found after mobile home fire in Monroe County

Slippery road leads to 1-vehicle crash in Luzerne County

Slippery road leads to 1-vehicle crash in Luzerne County

Police investigate fatal crash in Monroe County

Police investigate fatal crash in Monroe County

Schuylkill DA says officers justified in shooting suspect

Schuylkill DA says officers justified in shooting suspect

Monroe County Women's Commission celebrates Women's History Month
69 News

Monroe County Women's Commission celebrates Women's History Month

Jury convicts man in 2015 deadly Pottsville robbery

Jury convicts man in 2015 deadly Pottsville robbery

Cleanup continues months after flooding in Tremont

Cleanup continues months after flooding in Tremont

Covered in blood, man walks into Allentown hospital and admits to homicide, police say

Covered in blood, man walks into Allentown hospital and admits to homicide, police say

1 hospitalized after crash on Route 309 in Upper Saucon
69 News

1 hospitalized after crash on Route 309 in Upper Saucon

Dunkin' donation to help 'roast' hunger in Berks, Schuylkill
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Dunkin' donation to help 'roast' hunger in Berks, Schuylkill

Carbon County country club temporarily closing its doors

Carbon County country club temporarily closing its doors

Family of teenager who died at the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area files civil lawsuit

Family of teenager who died at the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area files civil lawsuit

Residents dig out after overnight winter storm

Residents dig out after overnight winter storm

BMX riders take over Jim Thorpe high school

BMX riders take over Jim Thorpe high school

Speed limit, vehicle restrictions lifted after Sunday night storm

Speed limit, vehicle restrictions lifted after Sunday night storm

Police arrest suspect in Murphy Jewelers owner homicide

Police arrest suspect in Murphy Jewelers owner homicide

Police investigating after more than 15 businesses vandalized in Pottsville

Police investigating after more than 15 businesses vandalized in Pottsville

Community reacts after Schuylkill County jewelry store owner found dead in New Orleans

Community reacts after Schuylkill County jewelry store owner found dead in New Orleans

Owner of Murphy Jewelers victim of homicide in New Orleans
69 News

Owner of Murphy Jewelers victim of homicide in New Orleans

Meuser to Amazon's Bezos: Bring HQ2 to Pa.'s 9th District

Meuser to Amazon's Bezos: Bring HQ2 to Pa.'s 9th District

Police: Burglar steals expensive paintings, car, gun while homeowner sleeps

Police: Burglar steals expensive paintings, car, gun while homeowner sleeps

East Stroudsburg University basketball manager gets chance to suit up

East Stroudsburg University basketball manager gets chance to suit up

Slate Belt police chief to help carry Flame of Hope in Special Olympics game

Slate Belt police chief to help carry Flame of Hope in Special Olympics game

Police investigating after Monroe County church vandalized
69 News

Police investigating after Monroe County church vandalized

US Reps. Cheney, Meuser to headline GOP Lincoln Day Dinner
Alex Wong/2018 Getty Images

US Reps. Cheney, Meuser to headline GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

Pottsville teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

Pottsville teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

Pottsville music teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Tamaqua
MGN

Pottsville music teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Tamaqua

Man who has dedicated years to disaster relief loses home in fire

Man who has dedicated years to disaster relief loses home in fire

Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across the region

Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across the region