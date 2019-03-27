Weissport police chief charged with rape of a child

A Carbon County police chief and his friend have been charged in the alleged rape and sexual assault of a girl when they were teenagers.

Weissport Police Chief Brent Getz, 27, was arrested Tuesday night on a number of charges, including rape of a child.

According to court paperwork, Getz and a friend raped and sexually assaulted a girl numerous times from 2005 through early 2012, when she was 4-11 years old.

The investigation started in May 2012 when a fifth-grader at Lehighton Area Middle School reported she was raped repeatedly by Getz's friend, Greg Wagner, who was 22 at the time.

Police investigated the claims and interviewed Wagner, who denied the accusations, but no charges were filed, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

In 2015, the case was reassigned and police prepared a criminal complaint with charges against Wagner, but it was dismissed by a judge due a paperwork error, Shapiro said. The charges were never refiled, he said.

In 2018, Franklin Township police revisited the case and interviewed the victim again.

Consistent with her prior interviews, she told police the assaults started when she was about 4 years old, in 2005. Wagner would have been 14 years old.

She said about two years later, when the girl was 6, Getz joined in on the alleged rapes, according to police documents. Getz would have been around 16 years old.

Getz and Wagner assaulted and raped her in Wagner's room while pornography was playing, the victim told investigators. Wagner would also make her watch pornography depicting teenagers with him.

They raped her several times a month over the next few years, until about early 2012 when the girl was 11, she told police.

"The defendants terrorized this young victim by assaulting her hundreds of times over seven years," Shapiro said in a news release Wednesday.

Cell phone video taken by the girl a few months after she reported the assaults in 2012 shows Wagner, in his early 20s, playing porn on his computer and showing it to the girl, according to police.

In 2018 and January 2019, the Carbon County District Attorney's Office referred the investigation to the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, according to court documents.

Getz was hired as a part-time police officer for the borough in 2017, according to the Times News. Council voted unanimously in February 2019 to promote him to police chief.

Getz and Wagner, 28, were arrested Tuesday night. Wagner admitted to police he had sexual contact with the victim on at least three occasions, and said Getz had sex with the girl while Wagner played video games in the room.

Both were charged with a number of felonies, including rape of a child and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child. They are being held in Carbon County Prison on $250,000 bail.