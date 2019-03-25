Woman, 70, dies in 3-vehicle crash in Hamilton
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - Three vehicles were involved in a fatal crash in Monroe County Sunday.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. on business Route 209 at the Route 33 ramp in Hamilton Township, state police said.
Police said a vehicle on 209 north slowed down to turn left on Route 33 when it was rear-ended by a car behind it. The impact pushed the first vehicle into oncoming traffic and it crashed into a third vehicle.
The vehicles involved could be seen in different areas on the side of the road with pretty bad damage.
The passenger in one of the vehicles, Susan Deremer, 70, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
Investigators did not say if anyone else was injured.
