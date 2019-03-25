Woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend: 'He was trying to stab me with a knife' 69 News 69 News

POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend said he was coming at her with a knife, but she didn't mean to shoot him.

Court paperwork obtained by 69 News Monday shows Sandra Delvalle, 32, told 911 dispatchers and police she shot Joevandie Latorre, 41, on March 13 in their Pocono Township home, but that it was an accident and an act of self-defense.

According to the paperwork, Delvalle called 911 around 1:30 p.m. and reported the shooting in the 200 block of Timberline Drive.

She reportedly told dispatchers things like, "I shot my boyfriend, he's gonna die..." and "He was trying to stab me with a knife..."

Police swarmed the scene and found Delvalle coming out of the home with blood on her hands. She allegedly continued making statements about the shooting, telling police it was a mistake and she was only trying to scare him, court documents state.

Officers found Latorre dead on the kitchen floor inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. A loaded handgun was on the dining room table near Latorre's body, police said.

Delvalle told investigators Latorre was her fiance, who was a veteran and suffered from PTSD. She claimed he was very abusive, had a cocaine problem and said the two fought frequently.

She said they fought the night before the shooting and the hostility continued the next day. Latorre left that morning and returned sometime after noon, police said.

Delvalle confronted him about drugs and "sex pills" she had allegedly found, and the two argued.

Delvalle said Latorre threatened to stab her and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, then slammed her into the living room wall repeatedly. Delvalle said she thought she had been stabbed but investigators could not find any wounds nor signs of a struggle in the living room.

Delvalle claims she ran upstairs, got the gun and confronted Latorre while they continued arguing.

She told police she shot Latorre, but that she barely touched the trigger and did not expect the gun to go off.

The victim's brother later told police he had received texts from Latorre that morning saying Latorre wanted to get away from Delvalle and that he felt like Delvalle was going to kill him.

Delvalle is charged with criminal homicide and is being held in Monroe County Correctional Facility with no bail.