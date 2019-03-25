Poconos Coal

Woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend: 'He was trying to stab me with a knife'

Court paperwork reveals new details

By:

Posted: Mar 25, 2019 01:11 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 25, 2019 04:44 PM EDT

Woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend: 'He was trying to stab me with a knife'

POCONO TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County woman charged in the fatal shooting of her boyfriend said he was coming at her with a knife, but she didn't mean to shoot him.

Court paperwork obtained by 69 News Monday shows Sandra Delvalle, 32, told 911 dispatchers and police she shot Joevandie Latorre, 41, on March 13 in their Pocono Township home, but that it was an accident and an act of self-defense.

According to the paperwork, Delvalle called 911 around 1:30 p.m. and reported the shooting in the 200 block of Timberline Drive.

She reportedly told dispatchers things like, "I shot my boyfriend, he's gonna die..." and "He was trying to stab me with a knife..."

Police swarmed the scene and found Delvalle coming out of the home with blood on her hands. She allegedly continued making statements about the shooting, telling police it was a mistake and she was only trying to scare him, court documents state.

Officers found Latorre dead on the kitchen floor inside the home with a gunshot wound to his chest. A loaded handgun was on the dining room table near Latorre's body, police said.

Delvalle told investigators Latorre was her fiance, who was a veteran and suffered from PTSD. She claimed he was very abusive, had a cocaine problem and said the two fought frequently.

She said they fought the night before the shooting and the hostility continued the next day. Latorre left that morning and returned sometime after noon, police said.

Delvalle confronted him about drugs and "sex pills" she had allegedly found, and the two argued.

Delvalle said Latorre threatened to stab her and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, then slammed her into the living room wall repeatedly. Delvalle said she thought she had been stabbed but investigators could not find any wounds nor signs of a struggle in the living room.

Delvalle claims she ran upstairs, got the gun and confronted Latorre while they continued arguing.

She told police she shot Latorre, but that she barely touched the trigger and did not expect the gun to go off.

The victim's brother later told police he had received texts from Latorre that morning saying Latorre wanted to get away from Delvalle and that he felt like Delvalle was going to kill him.

Delvalle is charged with criminal homicide and is being held in Monroe County Correctional Facility with no bail.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Poconos and Coal Region News

Stroudsburg Hourly Forecast

05:28 PM

  • NW 8 mph
  • 29%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Poconos and Coal Region

Fire tears through former Days Inn in Schuylkill County
69 News

Fire tears through former Days Inn in Schuylkill County

Tests find high levels of lead in Palmerton

Tests find high levels of lead in Palmerton

Police: Woman shot, killed her boyfriend in Pocono Township

Police: Woman shot, killed her boyfriend in Pocono Township

Slate Belt teen charged with animal cruelty

Slate Belt teen charged with animal cruelty

Phone scammers telling residents Microsoft is offering refunds
69 News

Phone scammers telling residents Microsoft is offering refunds

Hearing for suspect in Patrick Murphy homicide rescheduled

Hearing for suspect in Patrick Murphy homicide rescheduled

PUC to investigate rate increase request in Monroe County

PUC to investigate rate increase request in Monroe County

Police investigate man's shooting death in the Poconos

Police investigate man's shooting death in the Poconos

Man found dead after shooting in Pocono Township

Man found dead after shooting in Pocono Township

Friends, family pay respects to well-known businessman killed in New Orleans
69 News

Friends, family pay respects to well-known businessman killed in New Orleans

Schuylkill County businessman stabbed in New Orleans laid to rest
69 News

Schuylkill County businessman stabbed in New Orleans laid to rest

DJ who appeared on
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

DJ who appeared on "Jersey Shore" coming to Monroe County

2 shot, critically injured at Hazleton bar

2 shot, critically injured at Hazleton bar

Neighbor recounts Monroe County mobile home fire

Neighbor recounts Monroe County mobile home fire

Man dies after February shooting at Hazleton bar

Man dies after February shooting at Hazleton bar

Human remains found after mobile home fire in Monroe County
Zach DeWever | 69 News

Human remains found after mobile home fire in Monroe County

Slippery road leads to 1-vehicle crash in Luzerne County

Slippery road leads to 1-vehicle crash in Luzerne County

Police investigate fatal crash in Monroe County

Police investigate fatal crash in Monroe County

Schuylkill DA says officers justified in shooting suspect

Schuylkill DA says officers justified in shooting suspect

Monroe County Women's Commission celebrates Women's History Month
69 News

Monroe County Women's Commission celebrates Women's History Month

Jury convicts man in 2015 deadly Pottsville robbery

Jury convicts man in 2015 deadly Pottsville robbery

Cleanup continues months after flooding in Tremont

Cleanup continues months after flooding in Tremont

Covered in blood, man walks into Allentown hospital and admits to homicide, police say

Covered in blood, man walks into Allentown hospital and admits to homicide, police say

1 hospitalized after crash on Route 309 in Upper Saucon
69 News

1 hospitalized after crash on Route 309 in Upper Saucon

Dunkin' donation to help 'roast' hunger in Berks, Schuylkill
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Dunkin' donation to help 'roast' hunger in Berks, Schuylkill

Carbon County country club temporarily closing its doors

Carbon County country club temporarily closing its doors

Family of teenager who died at the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area files civil lawsuit

Family of teenager who died at the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area files civil lawsuit

Residents dig out after overnight winter storm

Residents dig out after overnight winter storm

BMX riders take over Jim Thorpe high school

BMX riders take over Jim Thorpe high school

Speed limit, vehicle restrictions lifted after Sunday night storm

Speed limit, vehicle restrictions lifted after Sunday night storm

Police arrest suspect in Murphy Jewelers owner homicide

Police arrest suspect in Murphy Jewelers owner homicide

Police investigating after more than 15 businesses vandalized in Pottsville

Police investigating after more than 15 businesses vandalized in Pottsville

Community reacts after Schuylkill County jewelry store owner found dead in New Orleans

Community reacts after Schuylkill County jewelry store owner found dead in New Orleans

Owner of Murphy Jewelers victim of homicide in New Orleans
69 News

Owner of Murphy Jewelers victim of homicide in New Orleans

Meuser to Amazon's Bezos: Bring HQ2 to Pa.'s 9th District

Meuser to Amazon's Bezos: Bring HQ2 to Pa.'s 9th District

Police: Burglar steals expensive paintings, car, gun while homeowner sleeps

Police: Burglar steals expensive paintings, car, gun while homeowner sleeps

East Stroudsburg University basketball manager gets chance to suit up

East Stroudsburg University basketball manager gets chance to suit up

Slate Belt police chief to help carry Flame of Hope in Special Olympics game

Slate Belt police chief to help carry Flame of Hope in Special Olympics game

Police investigating after Monroe County church vandalized
69 News

Police investigating after Monroe County church vandalized

US Reps. Cheney, Meuser to headline GOP Lincoln Day Dinner
Alex Wong/2018 Getty Images

US Reps. Cheney, Meuser to headline GOP Lincoln Day Dinner

Pottsville teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

Pottsville teacher accused of sexually assaulting 13-year-old boy

Pottsville music teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Tamaqua
MGN

Pottsville music teacher accused of sexually assaulting child in Tamaqua

Man who has dedicated years to disaster relief loses home in fire

Man who has dedicated years to disaster relief loses home in fire

Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across the region

Strong winds cause downed trees, power outages across the region

1 dead after Luzerne County fire
69 News

1 dead after Luzerne County fire

Historic African-American church in Stroudsburg to become museum

Historic African-American church in Stroudsburg to become museum

Palmerton residents get tested for lead poisoning

Palmerton residents get tested for lead poisoning

Man takes stand to deny flipping woman to her death in river

Man takes stand to deny flipping woman to her death in river

PA Dept. of Health to offer free blood tests to check for lead exposure in Palmerton

PA Dept. of Health to offer free blood tests to check for lead exposure in Palmerton

Fire marshals investigate cause of Schuylkill fire, explosion

Fire marshals investigate cause of Schuylkill fire, explosion