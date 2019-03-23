Woman involved in Pocono Township shooting charged with homicide
POCONO TWP., Pa. - A woman who police say shot and killed her boyfriend earlier this month has been charged with an open count of criminal homicide.
Sandra Delvalle, 32, was arraigned at the office of Magisterial District Judge Phillip Riley. She was held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility with no bail.
Pocono Township police had said Delvalle shot and killed her boyfriend, Joevandie Latorre, 41.
Delvalle told police she shot Latorre after he charged at her with a kitchen knife.
Latorre was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
Latorre was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a Pocono Township home. Police swarmed the home in the 200 block of Timberline Drive around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting and stabbing.
Neighbors say it's difficult to believe what happened behind the walls of what looked like a happy home.
"I'm very shocked," said neighbor Kim Harrison, who's lived in the area for 14 years. "The wife, she loved her children and she loved her husband. And every time I see them they're always together."
She said a man, woman and three kids lived in the home.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Poconos and Coal Region News
-
Court rules in favor of high school student in free speech rights case
The Mahanoy Area School District student, who was in 10th grade at the time, was kicked off the cheerleading squad in 2017 for making disparaging remarks about the school on Snapchat.Read More »
- Woman involved in Pocono Township shooting charged with homicide
- Schuylkill County company hit by cyber attack
- State police release new evidence in 55-year-old cold case
- Church files lawsuit against Jim Thorpe over construction project
- State police release photos of possible suspect in 1964 Hazleton cold case
- Police warn of credit card skimming at Square One Markets in Kidder Township
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- Coroner IDs man killed in Maidencreek Township crash
- Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo
- Psychologist: Jacob Sullivan was "vulnerable" to manipulation
- Updated Money Matters: Things worth paying more for
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- After 50 years, Pit Stop Tavern and Restaurant changing gears