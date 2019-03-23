Woman involved in Pocono Township shooting charged with homicide

POCONO TWP., Pa. - A woman who police say shot and killed her boyfriend earlier this month has been charged with an open count of criminal homicide.

Sandra Delvalle, 32, was arraigned at the office of Magisterial District Judge Phillip Riley. She was held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility with no bail.

Pocono Township police had said Delvalle shot and killed her boyfriend, Joevandie Latorre, 41.

Delvalle told police she shot Latorre after he charged at her with a kitchen knife.

Latorre was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy was performed at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Latorre was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in a Pocono Township home. Police swarmed the home in the 200 block of Timberline Drive around 1:30 p.m. after a report of a shooting and stabbing.

Neighbors say it's difficult to believe what happened behind the walls of what looked like a happy home.

"I'm very shocked," said neighbor Kim Harrison, who's lived in the area for 14 years. "The wife, she loved her children and she loved her husband. And every time I see them they're always together."

She said a man, woman and three kids lived in the home.