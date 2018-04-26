Woman kills pedestrian in hit-and-run collision

69 News

HAMILTON TWP., Pa. - Officials say a vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday in Hamilton Township, Monroe County.

The victim was James Perrotte, 26, of Stroudsburg.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on State Route 611 near the intersection of Kirk Lane.

Police say the operator of the car fled the scene, but officials were able to locate the 55-year-old woman of Stroudsburg and take her into custody.

Officials are calling it a homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence.