Police searching for missing man with dementia

Donald Kieser went missing around noon Thursday.

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 10:31 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 10:44 PM EST

UPPER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Upper Gwynedd Police Department is attempting to locate a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Donald Kieser lives in the Brittany Pointe Community within Upper Gwynedd Township.

Police say Kieser went to the Beneficial Bank in Towamencin Township around noon Thursday and has not been seen since.

Kieser drives a light blue 2013 Toyota Prius with a Pennsylvania Registration DJK-JMK.

Kieser is described as a white male, 5'11'', medium build, with white hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to immediately call 911.

