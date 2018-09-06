Behind the Ballot: Talk of 'blue wave' for midterm elections

The highly anticipated mid-term elections are now just two months away.

A blue wave has dominated talk about the midterm election. If that holds true, it could affect funding for a border wall, a rollback of Obamacare and possible impeachment.

"Democrats have an enthusiasm edge," said Political Pundit Terry Madonna of Franklin and Marshall College.

He adds if Democrats do take control in November, Trump's agenda is dead on arrival.

"Literally it means the President of the United States for the remainder of his two years will get nothing out of Congress because of House of Representatives controlled by Democrats won't move his agenda," said Madonna.

There is political precedent for the presidential push back. In 2010, the Tea Party helped Republicans claim 62 seats in the Midterm elections.

"Our top political priority of the next two years should be to deny President Obama a second term," Senator Mitch McConnell said the day after those midterms.

Eight years later, this could now include impeachment for Donald Trump, who's in midst of a special federal investigation tied to Russian collusion.

"I think the Democrats will almost immediately move to impeach the President," he said.

A historic move, as only Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 have been impeached and both were not convicted.

In 1974, during the Watergate scandal, impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon were referred to the full House of Representatives for consideration but ended with his resignation.

"He's not likely to be convicted so he would remain in office for the remainder of his first term," Madonna said of Trump.

Madonna says a key reason is a two-third majority vote is needed in the Senate for an impeachment conviction.

He says despite an impending blue wave in the House, the Senate could very easily remain Republican and even add seats for the GOP.