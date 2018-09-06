Confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh continues into day 3

WASHINGTON - There were more fireworks Thursday in the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

This time, over the release of confidential emails.

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker dared Senate leadership to kick him out for breaking the rules by releasing an email about racial profiling.

Booker quoted from a 2002 document which he says shows Kavanaugh entertaining the idea of using racial profiling to combat terrorism after 9/11.

"And I understand that the penalty comes with potential ousting from the Senate. And I'm releasing it to expose that number one the emails that are being withheld from the public have nothing to do with national security," said Booker.

"That is irresponsible and outrageous and I hope the Senator will reconsider his decision because no senator deserves to sit on this committee or serve in the Senate in my view if they decide to be a law unto themselves," said Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Some Republicans are accusing Booker of making a scene for no reason and say the emails in question had already been cleared for release.