President Trump speaks about midterm elections

President Trump weighed in on the midterm elections during a news conference at the White House Wednesday.

He touted results as a victory for the Republicans in the U-S Senate, calling it the largest Senate gains since President Kennedy. Trump also said he looks forward to working with Democrats after they re-gained control of the U-S House.

But his mood turned sour after being pressed by reporters on why he called the move of a migrant caravan toward the U-S an "invasion." Trump had ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.

The Democrats, led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, also touted their successes. Trump listed a number of past midterm statistics and zeroed in on specific races.

Republicans will maintain control of the Senate, while Democrats will have the majority in the House. Trump gave Pelosi credit for working hard and said she deserves to be Speaker of the House.

"It was a big day yesterday, incredible day, and last night the Republican Party defied history to expand our Senate majority while significantly beating expectations in the House for the midterm year," said President Trump.

"Women led the way to victory with at least 30 new women coming to the Congress. Is that not exciting?" said Pelosi.

The president says he looks forward to working with Democrats but warns if they begin to conduct investigations at the House level, he will be forced to investigate them for leaking classified information at the Senate level.