$10,000 reward offered in Lansdale cold case homicide

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The Montgomery County district attorney is renewing the call for the public's help in solving a 1993 homicide.

A $10,000 reward is still available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever killed Julie Barnyock in Lansdale, the district attorney's office said.

Twenty-five years ago, on Nov. 8, 1993, Barnyock, 18, arrived at the Lansdale Train Station around 11:40 p.m. via a SEPTA train from Philadelphia. She used a pay phone to call her parents for a ride, but when her father arrived he couldn't find her, officials said.

On Dec. 2, Barnyock's body was discovered in the Lansdale SEPTA/Conrail freight yard, investigators said.

Her cause of death was determined to be blunt force head injury and her death was ruled a homicide.

"Someone knows something. Please come forward with whatever piece of info about Julie's movements that day or anything someone might have seen that night at the train station," said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, in a news release. "I've seen many old cases solved when someone comes forward with something that on the surface seems insignificant but it turns out to be a key puzzle piece in finding a murderer."

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Montco Detective Bureau at 610-278-3368 or Lansdale police at 215-368-1801.

Anonymous tips can be texted using the STOPit! app.