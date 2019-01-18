'No evidence of crime' in death of elderly Whitemarsh couple
WHITEMARSH TWP., Pa. - The investigation into the December deaths of two people in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County has found no evidence of a crime, according to a news release from the district attorney's office.
Ross and Rhoda Woodward were found dead outside of a residence in the 500 block of South Bethlehem Pike on Dec. 4.
The Montgomery County coroner's office ruled Ross Woodward, 84, died from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the news release said.
Rhoda Woodward, 81, died from blunt impact injury to the head with a contributing cause of environmental hypothermia, officials said.
The coroner's office said the manner of their deaths was undetermined.
The district attorney and Whitemarsh Township police said Friday they are closing the investigation after finding no evidence that a crime occurred.
