Southeastern PA

15 arrests made in statewide Medicaid fraud sweep

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 05:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 05:20 PM EDT

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced felony Medicaid fraud charges against 15 people in seven Pennsylvania counties Friday.

The Office of Attorney General conducted the arrests while participating in a nationwide health care fraud initiative. 

According to a news release, the charges rose out of 12 investigations and identified over $237,000 in fraudulent reimbursements paid by Pennsylvania's Medicaid Program.

“These Medicaid fraud cases involve 15 defendants who stole tax dollars, falsified records for care they were supposed to provide, and lied for personal gain,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. Criminals who defraud Medicaid are stealing from our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians. I’m holding them accountable.”

Those charged in Southeast Pennsylvania include: Peter Jarbo of Philadelphia, Kenya Miller of Philadelphia, Darryl Payne of Williamsport and Sarah Sibe of Blue Bell. 

In Northeast Pennsylvania, Lenor Grier of Long Pond was charged in Luzerne County. 

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

11:28 PM

  • SW 6 mph
  • 27°
  • 58%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Effort underway to demand nationwide drinking water regulations

Effort underway to demand nationwide drinking water regulations

Man charged in Pottstown murder headed to trial
69 News

Man charged in Pottstown murder headed to trial

2 men killed in Chester County crash
69 News

2 men killed in Chester County crash

Dirt bikes and power drills among items stolen in Bucks County robbery

Dirt bikes and power drills among items stolen in Bucks County robbery

Police seek suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap 2 juvenile girls in Bucks County

Police seek suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap 2 juvenile girls in Bucks County

Local counties to get $2.5 million in natural gas drilling fees

Local counties to get $2.5 million in natural gas drilling fees

8 passengers sue after plane's engine failure over Berks
NTSB

8 passengers sue after plane's engine failure over Berks

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

Phillies fan injured by flying hot dog launched by Phanatic

Pottsgrove hosts first-ever 'Cop Camp'

Pottsgrove hosts first-ever 'Cop Camp'

Possible meth lab found in Lower Pottsgrove apartment, police say

Possible meth lab found in Lower Pottsgrove apartment, police say

Immigration protesters flock to Philadelphia Pence event

Immigration protesters flock to Philadelphia Pence event

Woman arrested in relation to fatal hit and run in Norristown
69 News

Woman arrested in relation to fatal hit and run in Norristown

Missing Honey Brook man found dead, search called off

Missing Honey Brook man found dead, search called off

Coroner identifies man killed in Quakertown motorcycle crash
69 News

Coroner identifies man killed in Quakertown motorcycle crash

Police seek missing Chester County man

Police seek missing Chester County man

Berks man an advocate for people with Parkinson's disease
Jace Codi | 69 News

Berks man an advocate for people with Parkinson's disease

Investigation launched into Norristown homicide

Investigation launched into Norristown homicide

Zerns Farmers Market: 'It is time for us to close our doors'
69 News

Zerns Farmers Market: 'It is time for us to close our doors'

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he has Parkinson's

Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell says he has Parkinson's

Three-alarm fire tears through Montgomery County apartment building

Three-alarm fire tears through Montgomery County apartment building

Vietnam veterans honored with 'Welcome Home Celebration'

Vietnam veterans honored with 'Welcome Home Celebration'

Neighbors concerns rise with another explosion in Bucks County

Neighbors concerns rise with another explosion in Bucks County

Insurance agent pleads guilty, defrauds clients of $97,000
Image License Cropped Photo: Pictures of Money / CC BY 2.0

Insurance agent pleads guilty, defrauds clients of $97,000

Missing, endangered man last seen in Philly may be in Bucks, Montco

Missing, endangered man last seen in Philly may be in Bucks, Montco

Mysterious explosions: Grass-trimming crew triggers blast in Milford Township

Mysterious explosions: Grass-trimming crew triggers blast in Milford Township

Bill Cosby ousts legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

Bill Cosby ousts legal team ahead of sex assault sentencing

Deadly explosion at Bensalem gas station ruled accidental

Deadly explosion at Bensalem gas station ruled accidental

Another week, another explosion in Milford Township

Another week, another explosion in Milford Township

New bike lanes create confusion, frustration in Pottstown
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

New bike lanes create confusion, frustration in Pottstown

Officials on scene of another explosion in Milford Township
69 News

Officials on scene of another explosion in Milford Township

DA: Stranger abducts, sexually assaults 4-year-old girl

DA: Stranger abducts, sexually assaults 4-year-old girl

Workers recover body of man trapped after Bensalem gas station blast

Workers recover body of man trapped after Bensalem gas station blast

Rescue donates puppy to family who lost 2 kids, home to fire

Rescue donates puppy to family who lost 2 kids, home to fire

One Tank Trip: Penn Museum
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

One Tank Trip: Penn Museum

Rescue effort ends for man trapped underground in Bensalem gas blast

Rescue effort ends for man trapped underground in Bensalem gas blast

1 injured, 1 trapped after explosion at Bensalem gas station

1 injured, 1 trapped after explosion at Bensalem gas station

Boyertown Area School Board has very productive night
Google

Boyertown Area School Board has very productive night

Bucks, Montgomery County cancer study found inconclusive
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Bucks, Montgomery County cancer study found inconclusive

Students meet reading goal, pelt principal with water balloons

Students meet reading goal, pelt principal with water balloons

Lawmakers push eminent domain reform bill

Lawmakers push eminent domain reform bill

Woman sexually assaulted while walking home in Hatfield, police say

Woman sexually assaulted while walking home in Hatfield, police say

Pottstown approves parking changes
pressureUA/iStock

Pottstown approves parking changes

Student-made guitars help veterans suffering from PTSD

Student-made guitars help veterans suffering from PTSD

UGI Energy Services presents scholarships to students
69 News

UGI Energy Services presents scholarships to students

Man facing 200 felony counts of possessing child pornography
69 News

Man facing 200 felony counts of possessing child pornography

Palisades High School student dies from motor vehicle crash

Palisades High School student dies from motor vehicle crash

2 men facing charges in relation to 50 burglaries
69 News

2 men facing charges in relation to 50 burglaries

More explosions shake up Milford Township

More explosions shake up Milford Township

Rolling Hills Landfill expansion hearing draws crowd in Earl
Tom Rader | 69 News

Rolling Hills Landfill expansion hearing draws crowd in Earl

AmerisourceBergen selects Pa. for national headquarters expansion

AmerisourceBergen selects Pa. for national headquarters expansion