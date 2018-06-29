15 arrests made in statewide Medicaid fraud sweep
Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced felony Medicaid fraud charges against 15 people in seven Pennsylvania counties Friday.
The Office of Attorney General conducted the arrests while participating in a nationwide health care fraud initiative.
According to a news release, the charges rose out of 12 investigations and identified over $237,000 in fraudulent reimbursements paid by Pennsylvania's Medicaid Program.
“These Medicaid fraud cases involve 15 defendants who stole tax dollars, falsified records for care they were supposed to provide, and lied for personal gain,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. Criminals who defraud Medicaid are stealing from our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians. I’m holding them accountable.”
Those charged in Southeast Pennsylvania include: Peter Jarbo of Philadelphia, Kenya Miller of Philadelphia, Darryl Payne of Williamsport and Sarah Sibe of Blue Bell.
In Northeast Pennsylvania, Lenor Grier of Long Pond was charged in Luzerne County.
