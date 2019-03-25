2 motorcyclists killed in crash with pickup truck on Route 412 in Bucks

NOCKAMIXON TWP., Pa. - Two motorcyclists died in a crash with a pickup truck in upper Bucks County, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Sunday on Route 412 in front of Palisades High School in Nockamixon Township, state police said.

An 18-year-old Emmaus woman was driving south on 412 when her truck went partially off the road, police said.

When she steered back onto the road, she crossed over into the oncoming lane and the truck crashed head-on with two motorcycles, throwing both drivers from their bikes, state police said.

Stephen Yothers, 54, of Perkasie, and Vincent Nielsen, 54, of Lansdale, died at the scene, police said.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries.

No charges have been filed, state police said. The crash is still under investigation.