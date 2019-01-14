Southeastern PA

3 men indicted by federal grand jury in connection with 'Operation Poison Control'

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 12:09 PM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 12:09 PM EST

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Three men are facing charges by federal indictment in connection with a drug trafficking investigation called "Operation Poison Control," according to a release from the Office of the Montgomery County District Attorney.

David Cooper, 44, of Muhlenberg Township; Christopher Saunders, 26, of Pottstown; and Edwin Andino, 36, of Allentown are facing charges for trafficking illegal drugs in Montgomery, Lehigh, Lancaster and Berks counties and for the unlawful possession of firearms, according to the release.

Cooper, Saunders and Andino were arrested and charged in June 2018 following the "Operation Poison Control" investigation where law enforcement officials made more than 20 arrests.

Authorities in Montgomery County announced in June 2018 that they dismantled the three-county drug trafficking organization and seized about 6,600 doses of fentanyl.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced charges against five suspects accused of distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack and pot in Montgomery, Berks and Lehigh counties back in June.

The investigation included wiretaps, surveillance, controlled drug buys and confidential informants.

According to the release, Cooper and Andino are facing charges of federal indictment with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute crack, fentanyl and cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 

Saunders is also facing charges with participating in the narcotics-trafficking conspiracy. 

"When we arrested these defendants and their associates last June, we dismantled a significant drug trafficking organization that was a major source of fentanyl and cocaine in Montgomery County and Southeastern Pennsylvania. They were dealing in death and fueling the addictions and overdoses that have affected so many people in the region," said Steele. "Our law enforcement partners on the federal level will now take over the prosecution of Cooper, Saunders and Andino to make sure that they won't be back on the streets peddling their poison anytime soon."

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Southeastern PA News

Philadelphia Hourly Forecast

12:58 PM

  • N 9 mph
  • -4°
  • 54%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Southeastern PA Regional

Quakertown man gets prison time in friend's fatal heroin overdose

Quakertown man gets prison time in friend's fatal heroin overdose

1 in custody after stabbing in Pottstown
69 News

1 in custody after stabbing in Pottstown

Lower Pottsgrove police sergeant retires from force

Lower Pottsgrove police sergeant retires from force

Pottstown Hospital announces new Pulmonary Rehabilitation program
69 News

Pottstown Hospital announces new Pulmonary Rehabilitation program

Toronto man sent to state prison for Bensalem fatal DUI crash
Bucks County District Attorney's Office

Toronto man sent to state prison for Bensalem fatal DUI crash

Teen charged with murder in death of newborn put in dumpster

Teen charged with murder in death of newborn put in dumpster

New Congress to be Sworn-In Today

New Congress to be Sworn-In Today

First baby born at Grand View Health in 2019 named
Grand View Health

First baby born at Grand View Health in 2019 named

11th annual Polar Bear Swim in Pottstown

11th annual Polar Bear Swim in Pottstown

Relative of missing Bucks County man speaks out

Relative of missing Bucks County man speaks out

Official, resident discuss early-morning Plumstead Township gas leak

Official, resident discuss early-morning Plumstead Township gas leak

Police, FBI seek Richland Township bank robbery suspect

Police, FBI seek Richland Township bank robbery suspect

Police in Bucks County to conduct DUI patrols New Year's Eve

Police in Bucks County to conduct DUI patrols New Year's Eve

Fluorine gas leak causes shelter-in-place in Plumstead Township

Fluorine gas leak causes shelter-in-place in Plumstead Township

Missing man's empty car found in river near Easton on Christmas

Missing man's empty car found in river near Easton on Christmas

Man arrested after allegedly making terroristic threats to medical center in Montgomery County

Man arrested after allegedly making terroristic threats to medical center in Montgomery County

Police, Hazmat crews respond to gas leak in Bucks County
69 News

Police, Hazmat crews respond to gas leak in Bucks County

Independence National Historical Park attractions to be open despite shutdown
National Park Service

Independence National Historical Park attractions to be open despite shutdown

SWAT team member sings Christmas song to get gunman to surrender

SWAT team member sings Christmas song to get gunman to surrender

High water to keep Washington's crossing reenactors on land
69 News

High water to keep Washington's crossing reenactors on land

Fire company brings holiday cheer to family coping with sudden loss of father, husband

Fire company brings holiday cheer to family coping with sudden loss of father, husband

New Hope-Solebury schools closed Friday due to threats

New Hope-Solebury schools closed Friday due to threats

Berks DA: ‘Kingpin' drug dealer in Reading sentenced to 18 to 40 years

Berks DA: ‘Kingpin' drug dealer in Reading sentenced to 18 to 40 years

Reading man pleads guilty to drug charges in 'Operation Poison Control'

Reading man pleads guilty to drug charges in 'Operation Poison Control'

Cheltenham Township man arrested, charged with child porn possession

Cheltenham Township man arrested, charged with child porn possession

One killed, one charged after fatal Bucks County crash

One killed, one charged after fatal Bucks County crash

Hilltown Twp. man gets 10-30 years for selling fatal drug dose

Hilltown Twp. man gets 10-30 years for selling fatal drug dose

Charges filed against man accused of raping mentally disabled person
Custom

Charges filed against man accused of raping mentally disabled person

Couple accused of hoarding animals due in Montco court

Couple accused of hoarding animals due in Montco court

2 NJ women killed in Pa. dump truck crash identified
69 News

2 NJ women killed in Pa. dump truck crash identified

No tax increase in 2019 for Montgomery County

No tax increase in 2019 for Montgomery County

Neighbor remembers deceased fire victim

Neighbor remembers deceased fire victim

Telford man sentenced after deadly April crash

Telford man sentenced after deadly April crash

Road rage shooter sentenced
69 News

Road rage shooter sentenced

Woman killed in Springfield Township house fire
69 News

Woman killed in Springfield Township house fire

Man who killed teen in road rage shooting to be sentenced
69 News

Man who killed teen in road rage shooting to be sentenced

Actor asks Supreme Court to review 'Empire' case

Actor asks Supreme Court to review 'Empire' case

Police investigating fatal Chester County crash

Police investigating fatal Chester County crash

Fire breaks out at Penn East Manufacturing

Fire breaks out at Penn East Manufacturing

Cosby lawyers detail 11 alleged trial errors as they appeal

Cosby lawyers detail 11 alleged trial errors as they appeal

Asbestos discovered at East Rockhill Quarry
69 News

Asbestos discovered at East Rockhill Quarry

Honey Brook library to hold health insurance open enrollment day

Honey Brook library to hold health insurance open enrollment day

Pottstown property owners to pay higher taxes in 2019
Photo from Pexels

Pottstown property owners to pay higher taxes in 2019

Penn Foundation to open new outpatient alcohol treatment facility
iStock/peepo

Penn Foundation to open new outpatient alcohol treatment facility

Image License Photo: Pixabay

"Code Blue" Cold Weather Declaration in place for Montgomery County

Norristown Police Department investigating string of crimes

Norristown Police Department investigating string of crimes

Firefighters battle flames in Pottstown

Firefighters battle flames in Pottstown

Pottstown teens arrested, charged with criminal homicide

Pottstown teens arrested, charged with criminal homicide

Quakertown reviews standardized test scores
69 News

Quakertown reviews standardized test scores

Phoenixville to pay homage to namesake bird

Phoenixville to pay homage to namesake bird