3 men indicted by federal grand jury in connection with 'Operation Poison Control'

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Three men are facing charges by federal indictment in connection with a drug trafficking investigation called "Operation Poison Control," according to a release from the Office of the Montgomery County District Attorney.

David Cooper, 44, of Muhlenberg Township; Christopher Saunders, 26, of Pottstown; and Edwin Andino, 36, of Allentown are facing charges for trafficking illegal drugs in Montgomery, Lehigh, Lancaster and Berks counties and for the unlawful possession of firearms, according to the release.

Cooper, Saunders and Andino were arrested and charged in June 2018 following the "Operation Poison Control" investigation where law enforcement officials made more than 20 arrests.

Authorities in Montgomery County announced in June 2018 that they dismantled the three-county drug trafficking organization and seized about 6,600 doses of fentanyl.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele announced charges against five suspects accused of distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack and pot in Montgomery, Berks and Lehigh counties back in June.

The investigation included wiretaps, surveillance, controlled drug buys and confidential informants.

According to the release, Cooper and Andino are facing charges of federal indictment with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute crack, fentanyl and cocaine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Saunders is also facing charges with participating in the narcotics-trafficking conspiracy.

"When we arrested these defendants and their associates last June, we dismantled a significant drug trafficking organization that was a major source of fentanyl and cocaine in Montgomery County and Southeastern Pennsylvania. They were dealing in death and fueling the addictions and overdoses that have affected so many people in the region," said Steele. "Our law enforcement partners on the federal level will now take over the prosecution of Cooper, Saunders and Andino to make sure that they won't be back on the streets peddling their poison anytime soon."