4 arrested in connection to Pottstown stabbing

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Pottstown arrested four people in connection with a stabbing.

Police arrested Nashay Walker, 18, Candace Borders, 21, Tiera Griffy, 23, and an unidentified juvenile girl.

All face several charges, including aggravated assault. They were all arraigned and then detained at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

Police swarmed the 400 block of High Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police said Jorge Flores, 33, was stabbed and taken to Pottstown Medical Center, then flown to Reading Trauma Center for treatment.

The suspect of the stabbing had been described as a woman who had been on foot with several other women.

An investigation led to police identifying the four suspects, who were all taken into custody Saturday.

Officials did not release the extent of the man's injuries.