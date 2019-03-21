450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port
PHILADELPHIA - Drug dogs have sniffed out Philadelphia's largest seizure of cocaine in more than two decades inside a shipping container, according to U.S. customs officials.
Local, state and federal law enforcement officials said Thursday that 450 bricks of cocaine were found inside 13 duffel bags.
Investigators on Tuesday seized more than 1,185 pounds of cocaine, worth more than $38 million, inside the bags sitting on top of containers of liquid rubber, according to Joseph Martella, Customs and Border Protection's area port director for Philadelphia.
"Taking a half-ton of dangerous drugs out of circulation is a significant success for this collective team of federal, state and local law enforcement officers who work very hard every day to keep people safe," said Casey Durst, CBP's director of field operations in Baltimore.
Martella said the ship was ported in Guatemala before stopping in the Bahamas and was destined for the Netherlands. He said it wasn't clear where the cocaine was headed or where it was added to the shipment.
It was the fourth largest cocaine seizure at the Philadelphia port, and the largest since a 1,945-pound cocaine seizure on May 23, 1998.
